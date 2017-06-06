Bill Cosby Accuser Andrea Constand Takes Stand in Sexual Assault Trial

Andrea Constand repeatedly choked up as she testified Bill Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her back in 2004.

She told the jury Cosby had given her 3 blue pills to relax ... herbal, so he allegedly said. But Constand testified 30 minutes later she was slurring with blurred vision ... her legs rubbery.

She says she was so out of it she couldn't fight him.

Constand testified for about an hour. During cross examination, Cosby's lawyers tried poking holes in Constand's story, pointing out inconsistencies in her story. The lawyers also confronted Constand, claiming she had 2 previous "sexual situations" with Cosby. She said they were merely suggested sexual situations.

Gloria Allred, who reps other women who claim they were also assaulted, looked on in the peanut gallery.