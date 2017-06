Lavagirl in 'The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl 3-D' 'Memba Her?!

Taylor Dooley is best known for playing Max's imaginary superheroine Lavagirl -- opposite Taylor Lautner as Sharkboy -- in the 2005 action film 'The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavaboy 3-D.' Guess what she looks like now!