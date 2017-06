Cleveland Police Dept. Throws Shade at Golden State

Cleveland PD doesn't care their beloved Cavs are down 0-2 ... they're still talkin' smack.

Here's what the CPD just tweeted out to fans going to Game 3 tonight in The Land.

"No backpacks permitted in Q Arena or at FanFest for tonight's @cavs vs. what's their face's game."

Shaaaaaaaaade.

Game 3 starts in a few hours.