Troy Aikman 1st Look At Fiancee's Ring And It's HUUUGE!

Troy Aikman's ridiculous European vacay rolls on ... but wait no more to see the massive rock the HOF QB used to pop the question ... 'cause we got a pic!!

Aikman proposed to fiancee Capa Mooty last Friday on Lake Como, Italy. The two have dated since at least last year.

The couple posted adorable pictures from the Eurotrip, but no ring ... until now. Mooty is finally revealing the rock, and the diamond is HUGE ... huge like the size of her freakin' finger!

Touchdown Aikman!