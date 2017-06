Bill Cosby Jeered by Woman 'I Hope This Song Haunts You!'

Bill Cosby was met by taunts, and a Helen Reddy classic, as he exited his sexual assault trial.

One woman made sure Cosby heard her roar outside the Montgomery County Courthouse in PA ... as she blasted "I Am Woman" on speakers. Cosby calmly walked past with comedian Joe Torry on his arm.

He never reacted visibly, but there's no doubt ... he had to hear the music and the jeers.

Earlier Thursday, Cosby seemed very relaxed as he entered court. He didn't look that way on his way out.