Drake, 2 Chainz Producer Sued I Produced Their Hits ... Got Jacks*** for It!

EXCLUSIVE

Drake, T.I., 2 Chainz and a slew of other huge hip hop stars wouldn't have many of their hits without a producer, who says he was left out in the cold when the money started rolling in ... so he's suing.

Arsenio Archer says he teamed with London Holmes -- known in the biz as London on da Track -- and cranked out tons of hit tracks ... including "Section" by 2 Chainz, "Sneakin'" by Drake ft. 21 Savage, "I Don't Belong to You" by Keke Palmer ... as well as "Peanut Butter Jelly" and "About the Money" by T.I.

In docs, Archer says he co-produced all of those tracks -- and many, many more -- with London ... adding key melodies, vocals and arrangements. Still, Archer says London never got his permission to use his work ... and never fully compensated him.

He doesn't only blame London, by the way ... Archer's also suing a slew of record labels and publishing companies including Cash Money, Universal, Warner, Def Jam, Boozie Bad Azz Publishing, Young Jeezy Music and Sony/ATV. He is NOT suing any of the artists.

Archer's copyright infringement suit is seeking to get a full accounting of what his cut should be, and most importantly ... he wants the dough.