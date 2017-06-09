Earth, Wind & Fire Blue Ivy a Shining Star? Not a Lock, But She Has a Headstart

One of Earth, Wind & Fire's OG members says Blue Ivy Carter is not a shoo-in for stardom, despite her lineage ... but it sure helps.

We got Ralph Johnson at LAX, and talked to him about Blue doing her thang to "September" during her ballet recital. He says she put on one hell of a show, but that doesn't mean it's time to start engraving her name on Grammys just yet.

As Ralph put it ... only time, and the public, will tell if she can follow in Mom and Dad's footsteps.

But let's keep it real -- if Blue Ivy wants stardom ... Bey and Jay will make sure she gets it.