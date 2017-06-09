Jay Z Beyonce About to Pop? No Problem, Mon!

Jay Z is jamming all the way down in Jamaica, and ya gotta wonder if pregnant Beyonce is waiting in vain ... back in L.A.

If ya missed the references -- Jay was spotted in Kingston Friday ... reportedly to record in Bob Marley's legendary Tuff Gong Studio. There are several reports he has a new album coming out within months.

By most calendars, Bey should be within days of having the twins. Remember, Mathew Knowles recently told us she was "more than 2 weeks" away from popping -- and that was 3 weeks ago! So ... tick, tick, tick.

But Jay being a solid 6 hours away by private jet must mean the coast is clear ... for today, anyway.

Bottom line? Don't worry about a thing ...