Katy Perry Live Stream Leading To Live Concert

EXCLUSIVE

Katy Perry's current live stream is leading up to an epic event that will let a few of her lucky fans see her up close and personal.

Katy will be playing a free concert Monday in L.A. to promote her just-released fifth album, "Witness." Cameras have been glued to KP since Friday morning and will be for the next 72 hours until the performance.

It's going to be a super secret event. Only 1,000 of her fans will be selected to attend the show and the chosen ones will be shuttled to the secret location. While it's free, fans can apply for a shot at the lottery at onsetproductions.com.

Katy usually plays stadiums so seeing her in a small setting would be pretty rad, especially if she takes a shot at Taylor.