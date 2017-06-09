LeBron James Talks Return to Cavs: 'My Mom Was Like, F*** That'

LeBron James On Return To Cavs: 'My Mom Was Like, F*** That'

Breaking News

LeBron James says Cavs owner Dan Gilbert "completely bashed" him in that infamous 2010 letter about LBJ leaving for Miami ... and Bron says it was so disrespectful, it almost stopped him from returning to Cleveland in 2014.

LeBron opened up about the letter on Uninterrupted's "The Shop" -- which was shot during All Star Weekend but released Friday.

Gilbert's letter was loaded with insults -- even referring to LeBron as the "self proclaimed former King."

In the video, LeBron says Gilbert "completely bashed me and disrespected not only me as an individual but disrespected my name. And my name is not just myself, it's my wife, my kids, my grandfather, my mother, so many more people."

Bron goes on to say the letter was so hurtful, when the opportunity came to return to the Cavs in 2014, his family members were adamantly against it.

"My wife was like, 'f*ck that. I ain't with that' ... My mom was definitely like, 'f*ck that. We ain't going back.'"

But James ultimately says his return was about "the bigger picture" and wanted to be an inspiration to the people of The Land, despite his family's wishes.