Roman Polanski's Rape Victim Courthouse Plea For Director's Freedom

Samantha Geimer -- the woman Roman Polanski raped in 1977 when she was 13 -- thinks what's happening to him is outrageous and if she's over it ... everyone else should be too.

Geimer appeared with Polanski's lawyer, Harland Braun, and told reporters she's been over this case since it happened. She called the rape "unpleasant" ... but the legal drama she had to endure afterward was far worse for her and her family.

Geimer also ripped the old DA from the original trial who accused her of being out to get money from Polanski and questioned her integrity.

The now 54-year-old's been adamant she wants the case dismissed and for Polanski to regain full freedom. She also insists the rape was not as traumatic as everyone thinks -- like she told TMZ -- and it's time to drop it.