Converse Sued I Chucked My Chucks ... They Tore Up My Toes!!

6/10/2017 12:10 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Converse's classic shoes aren't made for walkin' as much as they're made for hurtin' your feet ... according to a new lawsuit.

A California man says he bought a pair of Chuck Taylors as work shoes -- he walks around to advertise his website -- but the sneakers couldn't protect his dogs from getting seriously corny.

In the docs, he says he got a nasty corn on his left foot that was so bad and so deep ... it "interferes with the nervous system of my toes." Seriously.

He wants $10k to cover his long-term foot care, and to pay for a footwear upgrade. We'd suggest a comfy pair of orthotics, perhaps?

We reached out to Converse, but no word back.