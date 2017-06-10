EXCLUSIVE
Converse's classic shoes aren't made for walkin' as much as they're made for hurtin' your feet ... according to a new lawsuit.
A California man says he bought a pair of Chuck Taylors as work shoes -- he walks around to advertise his website -- but the sneakers couldn't protect his dogs from getting seriously corny.
In the docs, he says he got a nasty corn on his left foot that was so bad and so deep ... it "interferes with the nervous system of my toes." Seriously.
He wants $10k to cover his long-term foot care, and to pay for a footwear upgrade. We'd suggest a comfy pair of orthotics, perhaps?
We reached out to Converse, but no word back.