Darius Miles Loses Everything In Bankruptcy Sale LeBron Jersey, Guns & VHS Players

EXCLUSIVE

Ex-NBA player Darius Miles -- who made more than $60 MILLION in his career -- has lost all of his treasured belongings in a bankruptcy sale ... from his signed LeBron jersey to his waffle maker.

As we previously reported, Miles filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy last year -- and as part of the process, he was ordered to sell off his stuff to pay back creditors.

The sale went down in Illinois. Here's how it went.

-- LeBron James signed jersey ($1,500)

-- Larry Bird signed jersey ($100)

-- AR15 firearm ($500)

-- Beretta Cx4 Storm gun ($400)

-- Self-contained karaoke machine ($75)

-- Dirk Nowitzki signed shoe ($375)

-- Lamar Odom signed shoe ($225)

-- 5 VHS players (total of $21.50)

They even sold his toaster for $2.00

There was a lot more stuff -- and in total, Miles got $12,780 from the sale.

Miles will ultimately get his discharge and a fresh financial start. But he'll have to buy a new toaster.