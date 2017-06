NBA's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Finds $5 Bill In Atlantic Ocean ... Epic Celebration Ensues

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson just proved even millionaire NBA players LOVE finding free money -- 'cause the Brooklyn Nets player threw a dance party on the beach after finding a $5 bill!

The 22-year-old was takin' a dip in the Atlantic Ocean while on vacation in South Beach when the bill floated up to him. RHJ took it as a sign from a higher power, and broke into some epic song and dance.

Oh yeah, Rondae’s in the middle of a 3-year, $4.2 million deal -- but still, FREEEE MONEEYYYYY!!!