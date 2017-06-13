Shannen Doherty Husband Settles Cancer Suit Against Ex-Managers

EXCLUSIVE

Shannen Doherty's husband appears to have scored a settlement in his suit against her ex-managers over her breast cancer diagnosis ... which makes the couple 2 for 2 in court.

Kurt Iswarienko requested to dismiss the entire case against Shannen's ex-management team -- Tanner Mainstain Glynn & Johnson ... according to new legal docs. This is typically a sure sign the parties reached a settlement, although there's no mention of a dollar amount.

We broke the story ... Kurt filed his own lawsuit in December on the heels of Shannen settling her $15 million suit. He claimed their sex life was ruined and the firm mismanaged his funds.

More good news for the couple -- Shannen revealed her cancer is in remission in April.