'All Eyez On Me' Star Playing 'Pac Was Dope But I'm Moving On!

The guy who's playing Tupac Shakur is already calling it quits ... when it comes to reprising the role in any other movies.

We got "All Eyez On Me" star Demetrius Shipp Jr. -- he was clearly excited about last night's big Hollywood premiere and the positive reviews he's getting. So, we asked if he's down to do what his co-star Jamal Woolard has done ... playing Notorious B.I.G. in 3 movies.

Demetrius explained why he's one and done, but basically ... the guy's got big plans, and Tupac is just the start.

Of course, if he keeps getting props from random celebs on the street, Demetrius might change his mind. As we were talking to him ... this really cool Hollywood moment with Big Boi went down!