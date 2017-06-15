DeMario Jackson Begs 'BiP' Fans ... Don't Bash Corinne

DeMario Jackson doesn't want anyone hating on Corinne Olympios for what went down in the pool between them ... leading to "Bachelor in Paradise" production shutting down﻿.

Jackson was leaving a gym in L.A. when he was asked if he was any closer to obtaining the pool footage he believes will clear him of wrongdoing. He's tight-lipped about that ... but opens up about Corinne and any backlash from their sexual encounter.

DeMario makes it clear -- people shouldn't be taking sides, and definitely shouldn't slander Corinne. He also seems very confident ... there's no reason to paint him as the bad guy.