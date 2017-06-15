DeMario Jackson Begs 'BiP' Fans ... Don't Bash Corinne

6/15/2017 8:01 AM PDT
DeMario Jackson doesn't want anyone hating on Corinne Olympios for what went down in the pool between them ... leading to "Bachelor in Paradise" production shutting down﻿.

Jackson was leaving a gym in L.A. when he was asked if he was any closer to obtaining the pool footage he believes will clear him of wrongdoing. He's tight-lipped about that ... but opens up about Corinne and any backlash from their sexual encounter.

DeMario makes it clear -- people shouldn't be taking sides, and definitely shouldn't slander Corinne. He also seems very confident ... there's no reason to paint him as the bad guy.