Mayweather vs. McGregor The $400 Million Trash Talk Timeline

The road leading up to the Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor super fight has been filled with expletives, public insults and name calling ... and it's all been documented on TMZ Sports.

Now that it's official and we get to see these two face-off in August, check out the best highlights of the many, MANY times Notorious and Money have barked at each other leading up to the fight.

August 26 can't come soon enough.