President Trump Claims Hillary Destroyed Evidence ... Smashed Phones with Hammer!

6/15/2017 1:48 PM PDT

Donald Trump wants Hillary Clinton to feel the same heat he is over Russia ... and claims she smashed phones and hid evidence which he thinks rises to the level of obstructing justice.

The Prez insinuated the Clintons have their own ties to Russia that should be investigated ... then followed up with a blistering tweet about 'Crooked H' destroying phones, emails and Bill Clinton influencing the former U.S. Attorney General.

No reply yet from Hillary, but she hasn't been afraid to go toe-to-toe with Trump in the past ... on Twitter.