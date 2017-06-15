President Trump Claims Hillary Destroyed Evidence ... Smashed Phones with Hammer!

Donald Trump wants Hillary Clinton to feel the same heat he is over Russia ... and claims she smashed phones and hid evidence which he thinks rises to the level of obstructing justice.

The Prez insinuated the Clintons have their own ties to Russia that should be investigated ... then followed up with a blistering tweet about 'Crooked H' destroying phones, emails and Bill Clinton influencing the former U.S. Attorney General.

Crooked H destroyed phones w/ hammer, 'bleached' emails, & had husband meet w/AG days before she was cleared- & they talk about obstruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2017

No reply yet from Hillary, but she hasn't been afraid to go toe-to-toe with Trump in the past ... on Twitter.