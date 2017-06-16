40 Glocc Injured in Shooting ... At a Funeral

Rapper 40 Glocc was gunned down while attending a funeral in San Bernardino, CA ... and remains hospitalized with his injuries.

Law enforcement sources confirm the rapper was shot in the arm and chest around 2:30 PM Thursday at a cemetery. At the same time, a woman in the area was run over by a car ... though it's unclear if the 2 incidents are connected.

40 Glocc, who's famously beefed with the Game and Lil Wayne, is reportedly in stable condition.

Police detained several people at the crime scene, but no arrests have been made yet.