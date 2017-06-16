Danielle Bregoli I Got Porsche Plans ... License, Schmicense!

Danielle Bregoli's too young to drive it, or even pronounce it -- but that's not stopping her from buying her first Porsche ... or so she says.

The "Cash Me Outside" girl was outside Catch in Weho Thursday night talking about how she'd spend the million bucks she's hoping to win from a lawsuit she filed against an app developer.

She immediately spit out the name of the whip she's clearly been eyeing. As for how a 14-year-old knows a damn thing about driving? Danielle and her mom revealed ... she already has road experience.

Terrifying thought ... if true.