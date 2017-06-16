President Obama Spills the Tea ... Jay & Bey Poppin' Twin Girls?!

President Barack Obama ﻿is great at many things, but keeping Jay Z and Beyonce's baby secrets might not be one of 'em.

Obama recorded a message congratulating his pal, Jay, for making it into the Songwriters Hall of Fame -- but during the message he broke major baby news -- possibly -- by saying Jay was about to top him in the daughter department.

As 44 put it ... "He's gonna have me beat once those 2 twins show up."

There's a lot of ways to interpret that, but we're pretty sure the Beyhive's running with ... Blue Ivy's getting baby sisters!

Also, did Obama just put to rest all the rumors Bey's already had the twins?

Again. Possibly.