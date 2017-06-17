Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial has just ended ... in a mistrial, but even before prosecutors heard the breakdown among jurors they declared they will re-try the comedian.
Jurors were unable to reach a verdict on any of the 3 sexual assault counts.
The jury deliberated for more than 5 days and on Friday told the judge they were deadlocked after 53 hours of deliberations. The judge pressured the jury to reach a decision by not allowing them to call it quits until 9:30 PM.
Cosby was stoic as the judge declared a mistrial ... showing no emotion whatsoever.
A member of Cosby's P.R. team read a statement from his wife Camille, who blasted prosecutors, the judge and media for what she says is unethical and deceitful conduct.
Prosecutors vow to re-try Cosby within 4 months.
