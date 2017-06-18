Robert Horry Says LeBron Doesn't Need More Rings to Be Better Than MJ

7x Champ Robert Horry Bron Doesn't Need More Rings ... To Be Better Than MJ

EXCLUSIVE

Listen up, LeBron haters -- rings "don't mean anything" when it comes to the G.O.A.T. debate ... so says a man with SEVEN of 'em, Robert Horry.

Big Shot Bob has more titles under belt than both LeBron and Michael Jordan -- but says you can't judge a player on titles alone.

What about the fact LBJ is 3-5 in the NBA Finals and MJ was a perfect 6 for 6?

"That don’t matter," Horry said ... "That’s why it’s a team sport."

There's more ... Horry also weighs in on the whole Lonzo Ball - Lakers situation ... and it's clear he's not quite sold on the young star.