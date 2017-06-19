Rich the Kid Celebrates New Deal With Quarter Mil of New Ice

EXCLUSIVE

Rich the Kid has lived up to his name after a huge payday from his new record label, so he can afford to crank up his bling game.

The rapper hit up NYC Luxury for some fresh ice the day after signing his $2.5 million deal with Interscope. We're told he got a chain, a diamond Audemars Piguet watch and bracelet for $140k and has another chain being made with the "Rich Forever 3" album logo ... for north of $100k.

We got the Kid out in Midtown Manhattan showing off his new choker chain ... all 34 carats and 380 gold grams.