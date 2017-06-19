Twenty One Pilots Goes In On Coachella ... 'We Can't Stand It'

Metallica vs. Napster, Slash vs. Axl, Pearl Jam vs. Ticketmaster ... and now there's Twenty One Pilots vs Coachella after the rap rock duo blasted the desert festival over the weekend onstage in front of thousands.

The band was headlining Firefly Music Festival in Dover, Delaware Friday night when frontman Tyler Joseph gave Coachella a scathing review: "It's not that we don't like Coachella, it's just that we can't stand it."

It's unclear if Tyler was just pumping up the crowd, but Coachella gets a bad rep for being an overcrowded cash cow where people care more about their outfits than the music onstage. Twenty One Pilots has never played the festival, but interestingly enough, both Coachella and Firefly are produced by promoter Goldenvoice. So, if anything, it seems the diss was aimed at the type of crowd Coachella draws.

We will say this ... the Firefly crowd and Twenty One Pilots set looked lit AF!