Kenya Moore Ex-BF Ordered to Stay Away for 1 Yr

EXCLUSIVE

Kenya Moore's best wedding gift came from a judge, who gave her some long-term protection, a 1-year restraining order against her ex-bf Matt Jordan ... TMZ has learned.

The judge granted the protective order earlier this month. Her temporary restraining order against Jordan ended back in April when she no-showed for court. At the time, she told us she'd been unable to find Matt to serve him.

Per the court's order, Matt has to stay at least 200 yards away from Kenya and her family ... which now includes her new husband.

Kenya posted pics from her surprise (to all of us) wedding in St. Lucia. As for the who the groom is? She ain't saying.