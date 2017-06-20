TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Nate Diaz Was Inspired By 'Vision Quest,' Says Matthew Modine

Matthew Modine 'Vision Quest' Inspired Nate Diaz ... I'm Super Proud!

6/20/2017 7:55 AM PDT
EXCLUSIVE

Matthew Modine says Nate Diaz personally told him that his 1985 wrestling flick "Vision Quest" inspired him to become a pro fighter ... how cool is that!? 

Modine -- who starred as high school wrestler Loudon Swain in the movie -- ran into Diaz in L.A. last week and said the meeting was a "throwback because [Nate] was inspired by 'Vision Quest.'"

"He trained really hard as a young fighter and like so many young wrestlers they were inspired by that film."

WHO WANTS TO GRAB A LOG AND RUN SOME STADIUM STAIRS?!?!

Sidenote: Do people really actually do that? 

Anyway, Modine says Diaz has big things ahead ... including a massive payday.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!
Commenting Rules ›
Around the Web