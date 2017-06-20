Nate Diaz Was Inspired By 'Vision Quest,' Says Matthew Modine

Matthew Modine 'Vision Quest' Inspired Nate Diaz ... I'm Super Proud!

Matthew Modine says Nate Diaz personally told him that his 1985 wrestling flick "Vision Quest" inspired him to become a pro fighter ... how cool is that!?

Modine -- who starred as high school wrestler Loudon Swain in the movie -- ran into Diaz in L.A. last week and said the meeting was a "throwback because [Nate] was inspired by 'Vision Quest.'"

"He trained really hard as a young fighter and like so many young wrestlers they were inspired by that film."

WHO WANTS TO GRAB A LOG AND RUN SOME STADIUM STAIRS?!?!

Sidenote: Do people really actually do that?

Anyway, Modine says Diaz has big things ahead ... including a massive payday.