Nate Diaz Was Inspired By 'Vision Quest,' Says Matthew Modine

Matthew Modine says Nate Diaz personally told him that his 1985 wrestling flick "Vision Quest" inspired him to become a pro fighter ... how cool is that!?
Modine -- who starred as high school wrestler Loudon Swain in the movie -- ran into Diaz in L.A. last week and said the meeting was a "throwback because [Nate] was inspired by 'Vision Quest.'"
"He trained really hard as a young fighter and like so many young wrestlers they were inspired by that film."
WHO WANTS TO GRAB A LOG AND RUN SOME STADIUM STAIRS?!?!
Sidenote: Do people really actually do that?
Anyway, Modine says Diaz has big things ahead ... including a massive payday.