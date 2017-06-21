Comedian Bobby Slayton Sues Hospital and Doctors My Frail Wife Needed More Help!!

Bobby Slayton's wife's death could have been avoided if her caretakers paid more attention to the grave condition she was in ... according to a new suit.

Slayton's wife, Teddie Lee Tillett, was in the Sherman Oaks Hospital outside L.A. in March 2016 for pneumonia for 5 days before being discharged to a nursing facility ... according to the docs.

"The Pitbull of Comedy" claims her condition worsened there and she had to be taken to another nearby hospital in an ambulance ... where she eventually died on March 23, 2016. He blames the docs' lack of skill in treating her for her death.

Slayton's suing the doctor who originally discharged her from Sherman Oaks Hospital, along with the nursing facility, for damages.

Bobby's daughter, Natasha, is also listed on the suit. She is a member of the girl group G.R.L.