Ex-Dodger Says Cody Bellinger Could Win MVP as Rookie

Cody Bellinger Could Win MVP As a Rookie ... Says Ex-World Series Champ

Forget Rookie of the Year -- Cody Bellinger already has MVP chops ... so says L.A. Dodgers analyst/former Dodger Jerry Hairston﻿.

"He is a legit MVP candidate," Hairston told TMZ Sports before Tuesday night's game at Dodger Stadium ... a 12-0 L.A. blowout that saw Bellinger slug home run #22 (his 10th in 10 games!).

Hairston knows what he's talking about -- he played in the bigs from '98 to '13 and won a World Series with the Yankees in 2009.

As for Bellinger ... he's on the most torrid HR pace for a rookie EVER ... pretty insane considering the kid started the season in the minors.

Hairston -- a third-gen MLBer -- told us he's "never seen a start to a career like this."

Even Cody's dad, a three-time World Series champ, can't believe what he's seeing.