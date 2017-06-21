Milan Christopher Reveals Monster Dong In Paper Magazine

Milan Christopher pulled a Kim Kardashian by going full frontal in the next Paper Magazine, and it begs the question ... how does he walk around naked without getting rug burn?

The openly gay ex-"Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood" star landed the cover for the mag's Pride issue, and we got the goods before they hit the paper. They're ... well, big.

Milan tells Paper ... "You know as a male music artist or man in general showing your male genitalia is so taboo in our culture -- but it's ok for Amber Rose, Kim Kardashian, or Rihanna to do it as females."

So, is he bigger than Kim? The black bar points to yes.