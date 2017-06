Diddy 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop' Screening Madonna, Snoop, Vin Give Thumbs-Up

EXCLUSIVE

A slew of celebs showed up at Diddy's L.A. mansion for a screening of his new flick, 'Can't Stop, Won't Stop,' and to say the least they were inspired.

Madonna, Snoop, Vin Diesel, Lana Del Rey, Ray J, French Montana and Lil Yachty were just some of the guests at Diddy's Holmby Hills mansion.

Tyrese was all fired up when he left, saying the documentary chronicling the history of Bad Boy Entertainment has inspired him ... and he now has William Shatner in his crosshairs.