Drew Barrymore My Fam's Down with the Zombie Life

EXCLUSIVE

Drew Barrymore looked very much the opposite of undead in L.A. with her estranged hubby, Will Kopelman, and one of their daughters -- but they'd still have her back if she opted for the zombie lifestyle.

Drew's got a new show on Netflix called "Santa Clarita Diet" about a mother who turns into a zombie and is forced to eat people. We're guessing Will digs the show based on his response to our zombie hypothetical.

The bigger point here ... this looks like another case of Hollywood exes getting along. Nice trend.

Drew also talked to us about her perfect cameo in the SZA video for the song, "Drew Barrymore." Great casting on someone's part.