Gregg Sulkin Single Life Fits Me Like A Glove

Some people eat tubs of ice cream after a break-up but Gregg Sulkin's therapy seems to be planks and pull-ups, which he did Thursday morning at an L.A. park ... with impressive results.

To be fair, the "Teen Wolf" star and Bella Thorne split last summer. It looked like they were back on after her botched trip to Cannes with Scott Disick, but it appears she went crawling back to the Lord.

As for Gregg, he should have zero problems finding a new chick with those abs, arms, pecs, smile ... you get the picture.