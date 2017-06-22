Manson Family Killer Denied Parole Try Again in 5 Years

Breaking News

Charles Manson family killer Patricia Krenwinkel had no luck on her 14th attempt at freedom ... she's been denied parole.

The Commissioners from the Board of Parole Hearings met Thursday in Corona, CA where she's imprisoned, and decided Krenwinkel is not suitable to be released. She can try again in 5 years. Even if the board eventually gives her the green light ... a judge and the Governor will need to sign off.

Gov. Jerry Brown already denied Leslie Van Houten ... another Manson family killer.

Krenwinkel has served 47 years, making her the longest-serving female in the California prison system. The 69-year-old was convicted for the first-degree murder of Folgers Coffee heiress Abigail Folger and others.