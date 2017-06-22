President Trump Called Out for Cardinal Sin Driving Cart On Golf Green??

President Trump's got a new scandal on his hands, and this one goes deep ... like the 18th hole deep.

A video's surfaced of the Prez golfing during one of his weekend trips to Bedminster, his NJ golf course. It shows Trump driving his golf cart across what many people believe to be the green -- a major party foul, as ALL golfers know.

Trump driving on green at Bedminster.."playing well till this hole" *knucks* @ForePlayPod pic.twitter.com/ftBmxiNrwy — Mike Frank (@MikeNFrank) June 21, 2017

Now, there's some debate if he's actually on the green, or just the fringe. The fellow golfers he talked to at the time didn't complain -- but the video's become a thing on the Internet.

If he is on the green, we suspect we know how POTUS would have Sean Spicer handle this one: "You guys, it's HIS golf course!"

9:45 AM PT -- Debate over. We've consulted multiple golf course employees, and they ALL agree Trump's definitely on the green. For what it's worth.