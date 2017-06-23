Dancing Gorilla Is a Maniac, Maniac ... at Your Door!

NOBODY PUTS GORILLA IN THE CORNER!!
Here's 14-year-old up-and-coming dancer Zola showing off his moves in a kiddie pool at the Dallas Zoo ... which begs the question -- WHY ISN'T HE A JABBAWOCKY YET?!
The video has gone gorilla viral -- and already got the "Flashdance" treatment ... and it's the best thing you're gonna see all day.
So, sit back, peel a banana, groom your friend's back, beat your chest, cut up a Jane Goodall documentary, scale the Empire State building and enjoy.
RIP Harambe.
I added some music to this. pic.twitter.com/UwjhTKpaeu— Bob Hagh (@BobHagh) June 22, 2017