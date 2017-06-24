Lil Yachty Hey Denzel & Oprah ... Holla and I'll Cut My Locks!

Lil Yachty Will Cut Dreadlocks Loose When Hollywood Comes Calling!!

Lil Yachty has a message for Hollywood stars, directors and moguls -- y'all should f*** with him!

The 19-year-old rapper was at LAX when our photog asked if he'd ever change his famous hair color. Yachty, it turns out, already has an age set for when he'll not only change color, but cut his locks altogether. All he needs is the right phone call from some key players in Hollywood.

Yachty says he's got range to play all kinds of roles. It's also safe to say he's a big fan of "Moonlight."

Kid's got Oscar-worthy taste.