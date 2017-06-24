The Game Thinks Meek Mill and Safaree Should Fight, But He's Staying Out of It

EXCLUSIVE
The Game says he's not getting involved in the beef between Nicki Minaj's exes, Meek Mill and Safaree Samuels ... but he's got no problem encouraging them to slug it out.
Game was leaving BET's Celebrity Basketball Game Saturday when we asked him about Safaree getting jumped -- allegedly by Meek's crew -- and he offered a "fair" way for them to solve their differences.
It's pretty straight forward -- and he thinks the 2 grown men can figure it out on their own.
Wonder who he's got in the fight?