A$AP Rocky Give Peace a Chance!

A$AP Rocky Campaigns for Peace Following Scuffle

EXCLUSIVE

A$AP Rocky would have thrived in the '70s ... he's all about the peace movement.

The rapper was leaving Craig's Sunday night in WeHo and we wanted to know -- what the hell happened earlier that day when a scuffle broke out at 1 OAK?

TMZ broke the story ... a fight erupted at a table near the main stage but the rapper was NOT targeted. He did, however, intervene to break up the melee.

As Rocky likes to tell it ... that's what he's all about.