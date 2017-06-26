Nuclear Power Plant Forces Interns to Go 2 Pieces!! (Yes, There's a Backlash)

Nuclear Power Plant's Intern Search Features Bikini Competition

A nuclear power plant in the Czech Republic made its intern search look more like Miss Hawaiian Tropic ... and as you'd probably guess someone's in really hot water. Not radioactive though. We hope.

The Temelin Station posted photos of 10 high school graduates who were vying for a 2 week internship at the plant. The Facebook post said the candidate who got the most likes would be crowned "Miss Energy 2017."

The online reaction was, well ... nuclear.

The plant -- which is the largest in the Czech Republic -- apologized after 2 days of competition and announced all 10 young women would get internships. It insisted the original intent was to "promote technical education."

They must have meant Hooters ed.