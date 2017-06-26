Karrueche Tran's Restraining Order in Effect During Chris Brown's BET Awards Appearance

Chris Brown & Karrueche BET Made Sure to Keep Them Apart During Award Show

EXCLUSIVE

The BET Awards made special plans to accommodate Karrueche Tran's restraining order against Chris Brown ... even though he was scheduled to perform and she was a presenter.

Production sources tell TMZ ... Karrueche was given a heads-up by BET producers that Chris would be performing Sunday night. When he took the stage, producers moved her to a holding room to ensure Chris never got within 100 yards of Karrueche, as the court order requires.

We're told she did not watch Chris's performance while in the holding room. Also, Chris never sat in the audience -- he was only backstage, and he and Karrueche never crossed paths.

We're told BET invited her almost 2 months ago to present an award, and she agreed so she could promote her show, "Claws." Remember, she was smack in the middle of her case against Chris at that time ... which included allegations he'd made violent threats.

It seemed odd she chose to be at the same event as him, but it's now clear BET went out of its way to address any concerns Karrueche might have -- and to ensure Chris didn't violate the protective order.

Of course, none of that prevented her new bf Quavo, and his Migos crew, from squaring off with Chris at an after-party.