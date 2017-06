Prodigy Famous Friends Raise a Glass After BET Awards

Prodigy's close friends, including his Mobb Deep partner, Havoc, Lil Kim and Busta Rhymes got together to pay their respects at a post-BET Awards event.

Fat Joe and Remy Ma were also out Sunday night at the Palm Restaurant ... where they all signed a photo of Prodigy, and shared stories about their pal.

Lil Kim didn't seem the least bit concerned about being a "person of interest" in an armed robbery.

She and Havoc presented during the awards and paid homage to Prodigy.

#RIP