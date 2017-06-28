Karrueche Tran Not in the Mood to Talk Chris Brown, Migos Fight

Karrueche Tran Take Your Chris Brown-Migos Beef Somewhere Else!

Karrueche Tran's not getting involved in the Chris Brown-Migos drama ... even if she's at the center.

Karrueche was flying out of LAX Wednesday when we asked about Chris and Migos squaring off during a BET Awards after-party.

Chris is undeniably pissed Quavo's hooking up with his ex, despite Offset saying the brawl had nothing to do with her.

Watch Karrueche dodge the questions ... but the expressions and body language are interesting.

Karrueche's got her own issues with Chris ... which she handled with a restraining order.