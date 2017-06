Kenny Smith Harden's Still #1 In Houston ... Not CP3

Kenny Smith: Harden's Still #1 In Houston, Not CP3

EXCLUSIVE

1 second left on the clock, who gets the final shot in Houston ... Chris Paul or James Harden???

It's a no-brainer according to Kenny "The Jet" Smith who tells TMZ Sports ... CP3 should probably get used to the sidekick role.

Smith says CP3 will undoubtedly elevate the Rockets to a new level -- but Harden is the "best scorer in the league" ... and thus, The Man.

Smith also explains why you just can't call Houston a Super Team -- and least not yet.