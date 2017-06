Kris Jenner Yeah, I'd Welcome Tristan to the Fam!!!

Kris Jenner is down with Khloe Kardashian's BF in a big way.

Kris was leaving Craig's in WeHo Tuesday night when our photog asked if she would welcome Tristan Thompson to the family, and she made her feelings clear.

Khloe and Tristan joined Kris Sunday night for Khloe's 33rd birthday party, and from all accounts Khloe and Tristan are on the road to sealing the deal.

BTW ... check out the video from Sunday night ... yet another dinner at Craig's. Kris is 61. Good job!