Malia Obama Comes to a Head with Barack On Indonesian Vacation

Sorry, President Obama ... but Daddy's little girl ain't so little anymore, and might even be dunking on him pretty soon, based on these shots from the family vacay to Indonesia.

The Obamas visited a Buddhist temple Wednesday in Central Java, just west of Bali, and the proof is in the pics ... Malia's a growing young lady! She's now less than a couple inches shy of 44's 6'1" height.

Michelle's 5'11" ... so the genes are strong with this one.

Too bad she doesn't hoop. Malia might mess around and get a triple-double!