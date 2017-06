Safaree Samuels Don't Ask About Meek Beef, Nicki Diss But I'll Ask You!!!

Safaree Samuels couldn't care less about Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, Nas or anyone else even arguably connected to Friday's ambush that sent him running ... at least that's what he wants us to think.

We got Safaree outside Catch Tuesday night and he became a master of obfuscation ... using the paparazzi that peppered him with questions as an avoidance foil.

Catch is where people go to be seen and Safaree seemed to be lovin' the attention. He even took a page out of DJ Khaled's playbook.