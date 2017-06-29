Chris Paul Bros Down with LeBron ... Day After Rockets Trade

Chris Paul & LeBron James Bro Down After Rockets Trade

EXCLUSIVE

He jumped ship, now Chris Paul is jumping on trampolines with LeBron James -- just one day after he was traded to the Houston Rockets ... and TMZ Sports has the footage.

CP3 and Bron hit up Sky High Sports trampoline park in Woodland Hills, CA on Thursday with their families -- and bro'd down while their basketball prodigy kids bounced their faces off.

It's no secret Chris and LeBron are pals who go way back (memba the banana boat?) -- but some people think the two are plotting to form a superteam in Houston after the upcoming season.

Is the trampoline park a cover for a secret strategic meeting? Maybe ... or maybe it's just a fun place to hang out.

Either way, we're told the guys had a great time and the normies who were hanging out were all super starstruck.