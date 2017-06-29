Corey Feldman Rocks Out with His Tooth Out

Corey Feldman Knocks His Tooth Out with Microphone, Fan Finds it for Him

Corey Feldman rocked his face off -- or at least part of it -- at a concert in Milwaukee ... and that's the tooth.

Corey Feldman & the Angels played a gig at Shank Hall Wednesday night, but during their song, "Something In Your Eyes," about 30 mins into the set ... Corey got a little too wild with the mic and smashed himself in the face -- knocking out a tooth.

As first reported by Milwaukee Record ... Feldman stopped the show to inform the crowd of his missing tooth and to look for it, and eventually a female fan found it for him and scored a hug.

Corey then went backstage to "fix" his tooth situation while the Angels covered for him, and whatever he did must have worked ... he returned shortly after to finish the show.

Pretty interesting stuff ... but it's just par for the course with this band.